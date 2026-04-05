Mazda Lays Out Goals For Next Gen Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata has always been a bit of an icon—a car that’s basically synonymous with pure driving fun. A new generation is on the way, still a couple of years out, but it’s already starting to take shape, thanks in part to direct input from enthusiasts—even those in Italy. That’s actually where I began this story, sitting down with Roberto Pietrantonio, Managing Director of Mazda Motor Italia. We talked through some of the big topics shaping Mazda right now and where it’s headed next—from the future of the roadster to the thinking behind updates like the CX-60 and CX-80, and how the Italian market fits into an increasingly complex landscape. And yes, we also touched on Ferrari and the whole "Luce" name situation.



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