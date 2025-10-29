Mazda Reveals 500+ HP The Vison X-Coupe Rotary-Electric Sports Sedan

Mazda has revealed a 503bhp sports saloon with a rotary-electric powertrain that promises up to 500 miles of combined range.
 
The Vision X-Coupé – star of the brand's stage at the Tokyo motor show - is a sleek, rakish four-door that's clearly evolved from the striking Iconic SP sports car concept that Mazda revealed at the Tokyo show two years ago.
 
It is also, visually and conceptually, evolved from the 2015 RX-Vision concept, which set the tone for the Kodo design language the firm still deploys today and previewed plans for a new generation of powertrain based around a rotary petrol engine.


