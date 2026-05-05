Mazda's Miata Magic Continues With A 60% Sales Gain

Some automakers slogged their way through April, with sales perhaps impacted by war in Iran, skyrocketing fuel prices, tariffs, and general uncertainty. To be sure, Mazda didn't have a great month either, with US sales for the whole lineup down 17.3% (to 31,128 vehicles) from April 2025 and down 15.1% so far for 2026 (to 125,601 vehicles) from last year.

While most of Mazda's higher-volume models lost sales relative to spring 2025, the two-seat Miata family did quite well, having notched 1,163 deliveries in April. It's not what you'd call a big seller, but compared to the same period last year, it's a whopping 60% gain.