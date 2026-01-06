Meet BMW's New Humanoid Auto Worker

Yes, you read that headline correctly – your next BMW or MINI could be built, at least in part, by a humanoid robot as BMW Group says it will deploy the cutting-edge technology in its Leipzig plant in eastern Germany from this summer.

“This will be the future of automotive production,” BMW’s head of process management and digitalisation, Michael Nikolaides, told the BBC. “If you have a humanoid form, you can pretty much set it to any workplace where a human is working today because it has the same size and the same capabilities.”