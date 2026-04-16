Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Mythos Takes It To The Track

Mercedes-AMG’s current portfolio remains very exciting with several V8-powered products. However, it is about to become a heck of a lot more interesting with the introduction of the CLE 63 Mythos.

It was the automaker’s performance division that teased it at the beginning of the year, and since then, it has entered the limelight quite a few times. Our latest encounter with it came directly from our man with the cam, who spotted this prototype while it was undergoing testing at the (in)famous Nurburgring in Germany.

Even from beneath the trippy vinyl stickers, the advanced and aggressive aero is visible. Compared to the regular Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe, this model features the Panamericana grille, a sportier bumper with a sharp apron attached to it, and a wide air intake. The hood seems to be vented, and the front fenders are now home to a special logo.