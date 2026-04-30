Mercedes-AMG May Lean More to Luxury Than Performance With Next SL

Agent009 submitted on 4/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:48 AM

Views : 536 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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When the updated Mercedes-AMG SL arrives sometime next year, it could be a bit softer than the current car. The success of the Maybach SL allegedly has the automaker considering a slightly different path for the convertible, which shares its platform with the GT.  
 
According to a new Autocar report, AMG wants to further differentiate between the SL and GT. To do this, the convertible will allegedly receive chassis tuning that alters its driving dynamics and positions it more as a grand tourer.  


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Mercedes-AMG May Lean More to Luxury Than Performance With Next SL

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