Mercedes AMG One Hypercar Driven For 100 Miles - First Service Was Only $44,000

Spending six figures on a hypercar is one thing. Watching the service invoice arrive with a five-figure total after just 115 miles is something else entirely. That’s the situation surrounding one very green Mercedes-AMG One heading to auction this month.

The Mercedes-AMG One endured an extraordinarily long gestation period as the car manufacturer struggled to get a Formula One-derived powertrain to work in a road car. When it was finally ready for prime time, it didn’t disappoint, setting a new production car lap record around the Nurburgring. Production ended in late 2023 with just 275 units built. One of them, in a finish no other example wears, is now up for sale.