Mercedes AMG To Allow Owners To Build Their Own Engines

Two future AMG car owners walked into the factory in Affalterbach, Germany, with one thing in mind: to build their own engines. What they did was actually give an official AMG mechanic a helping hand. Yes, Mercedes-AMG will let you do this on one condition.

Johannes from the Netherlands and Andrew from Australia flew in to work on the engines that will power their Mercedes-AMG cars. The two of them spent the whole day at the AMG plant in Affalterbach, Germany, and worked side by side with an AMG mechanic.