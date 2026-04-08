Mercedes AMG To Allow Owners To Build Their Own Engines

Agent009 submitted on 4/8/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:16:47 AM

Views : 648 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Two future AMG car owners walked into the factory in Affalterbach, Germany, with one thing in mind: to build their own engines. What they did was actually give an official AMG mechanic a helping hand. Yes, Mercedes-AMG will let you do this on one condition.
     
Johannes from the Netherlands and Andrew from Australia flew in to work on the engines that will power their Mercedes-AMG cars. The two of them spent the whole day at the AMG plant in Affalterbach, Germany, and worked side by side with an AMG mechanic.


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Mercedes AMG To Allow Owners To Build Their Own Engines

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