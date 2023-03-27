Mercedes All Electric CLA Will Take On Tesla's Model 3 Starting In 2025

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to take on the Tesla Model 3 with an all-new third-generation CLA that offers the choice of in-house-developed electric and mild-hybrid petrol drivetrains. 
 
The new four-door coupé-style saloon is set to be previewed in concept car guise at the Munich motor show in September prior to a planned start to UK sales in early 2025. 
 
As part of recent moves to simplify the naming of the German marque’s models, the new Mercedes-Benz CLA is expected to retain its traditional name in both pure-electric and combustion-engined forms, rather than adopt the EQ sub-branding given to electric models today. 


