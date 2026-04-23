Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV Long Wheelbase Model Debuts With S-Class Air Suspension

Agent009 submitted on 4/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:23:30 AM

Views : 626 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

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On April 23, the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV made its world premiere before the Beijing Auto Show 2026 opening. The electric SUV pays homage to Mercedes-Benz’s classic design while incorporating cutting-edge technology, including an 800V high-voltage architecture and air suspension derived from the flagship S-Class.

 
Exterior design
The GLC L EV features a retro shield-style grille inspired by the brand’s 1900 classic design. The grille incorporates 942 backlighting units that can illuminate and interact, presenting different breathing effects during unlocking and charging, complemented by a glowing star emblem. At the front, new LED digital headlights sit beneath the three-pointed star, offering adaptive high-low beam switching and automatic activation for enhanced safety and sophistication. The vehicle includes a 128L front trunk, providing storage for carry-on luggage.


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Mercedes-Benz GLC L EV Long Wheelbase Model Debuts With S-Class Air Suspension

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