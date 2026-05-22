Mercedes Dealers Sway Automaker To Produce An ICE Version Of The Baby G Wagon

We’ve known for a long time that Mercedes is preparing a shrunken version of the iconic G-Class, and we’ve also known that it was supposed to be EV-only. However, that plan has now changed, and it is because of the company’s dealers in our country. You see, the market trend was dictating an electric-only future until not long ago, which is why certain companies have announced that they are ditching ICE models altogether in the near future. However, the market has since shifted back to traditional models that are powered by fossil fuels, and the automakers are now readjusting their strategies.



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