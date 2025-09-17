Mercedes Design Boss Says AI Is Incapable Of Designing Cars Because It Can't Use Independent Thought

AI tools have already found their way into the modern workplace, handling everything from spreadsheets to sketches and even edging into creative professions like automotive design. Mercedes-Benz is among the companies utilizing the technology, though design boss Gorden Wagener remains unimpressed with its results in their current form.

Wagener argues that while AI can generate slick renderings and make sketches look good with lighting tricks, it still falls short when it comes to shaping actual cars. Speaking to MotorTrend, he described the technology as prolific but incapable of delivering anything truly iconic or original.