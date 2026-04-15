Mercedes EQS Gets A Facelift And New Yoke Style Steering Wheel

Almost five years since its original introduction and exactly two years after its first mid-cycle facelift, the Mercedes-Benz EQS has received its most comprehensive update yet. Comprising an array of visual but most of all technical upgrades, this second facelift hopes to give a second wind to the rather unsuccessful luxury sedan. Despite initially launched as the “S-Class of electric cars,” the first iteration of the EQS failed to rise to the expectations that Mercedes-Benz had for it. Launched in 2021 on a dedicated platform, the purpose-built electric luxury sedan’s lack of success was because of a combination of factors, one of which being its non-Mercedes-like exterior design. While Mercedes-Benz had initially tempted potential buyers with a sleek concept car that looked like the three-pointed star version of a Porsche Taycan, the production car prioritized aerodynamic efficiency over sexy lines. The result was a drag coefficient of 0.20 and a silhouette that looked less like a luxury flagship sedan or a four-door coupe and more like an oversized bar of soap on wheels. In a segment where cars are also a statement and aren’t just modes of transportation, the EQS’ look was a problem that no specification sheet could fix.



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