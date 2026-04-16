Mercedes Goes All In With Screens In C-Class Interior

The interior of the all-new electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class isn't a well-closed secret anymore, and we're not blaming leaksters or our spy photographers for taking the cat out of the bag. Instead, the premium German automaker did it of their own free will.

Mercedes-Benz has pushed the accelerator pedal to the metal with novelties in 2026. So far, they have already shown the mid-cycle refreshed GLE 53 Hybrid, GLE and GLE Coupe, the mighty GLS crossover SUV, the VLE all-electric minivan, the S-Class – including in Guard and Maybach form, and others.

But they’re not stopping soon – and they’re even keen on teasing entire chunks of their next vehicles. So, after we recently saw the interior style of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, based on the AMG.EA dedicated electric architecture, now it’s time to witness the “deeply immersive cocooning atmosphere shaped by digital intelligence, light, and sound” of the upcoming, electric C-Class.