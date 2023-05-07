Mercedes Replaces Both The C-Class And E-Class Coupes With 2024 CLE

Automakers have spent most of the last 20 years finding or creating new niches between existing product lines, but with the 2024 CLE, Mercedes is going the other way. The new two-door hardtop replaces both the old C-Class and E-Class coupes in one fell swoop.
 
In terms of size, it falls somewhere between the two, though slightly nearer to the E-Class, as the ‘E’ in the CLE name suggests. So a 112.8-in (2,865 mm) wheelbase makes it longer between the axles than its most obvious rivals, the BMW 4-Series and Audi A5, cars which would have competed with the old C-Class Coupe.

