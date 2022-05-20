Mercedes Teases 4 New Models During Strategy Presentation

During the “Economics of Desire” presentation where Mercedes outlined its future strategy, the company teased not one but four of its upcoming models. Those include the Mercedes-Maybach SL, a more exclusive SL Speedster from the new Mythos Series, the fully electric EQE SUV, and a yet-unnamed entry-level luxury car.

 

Gorden Wagener, chief designer at Mercedes-Benz, revealed the silhouettes of the cars in shadowy teasers. Predictably he was coy on details, but gave us a good idea of what to expect.



