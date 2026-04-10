Middle East Money And Chinese Tech To Revitalize McLaren

Agent009 submitted on 4/10/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:29 AM

Views : 604 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While there’s no denying that McLaren builds some very impressive cars, its range has stagnated over the past few years. However, things are changing, and they’re changing fast, with a number of new models being readied to hit the market by the end of 2030, all featuring combustion powertrains. With fresh funding, the British brand is expanding.
 
The Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings investment group, which owns McLaren, merged it with British startup Forseven early last year. Prior to the merger, Forseven had been developing several vehicles in stealth mode under the leadership of Nick Collins, who now serves as the CEO of the merged group.


Read Article


Middle East Money And Chinese Tech To Revitalize McLaren

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)