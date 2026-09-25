Mini To Take New Countryman Off Road Concept To A 1,500 Mile Rally

Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:53:27 AM

Views : 316 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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 The Rebelle Rally will run for the 11th time from October 7 through 17. The annual event in the United States is an off-road navigation rally raid specifically for women, and several automakers sponsor teams as a way to highlight their vehicles to off-road enthusiasts.

 
This year, Mini is competing for the first time and is using the 1,500-mile challenge as an opportunity to show what a new, more off-road-capable version of the Countryman can do. It's still in prototype form, but it's hard to imagine a better testing ground than a 1,500-mile off-road rally.


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Mini To Take New Countryman Off Road Concept To A 1,500 Mile Rally

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