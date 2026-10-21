Missouri City Covers All Of It's Flock Cameras With Trash Bags

Excelsior Springs, Missouri, covered all 15 of its Flock Safety license plate cameras with trash bags on Tuesday, a day after the city council voted unanimously to end its contract with the company.

The ordinance stops city money from going to the Flock agreement in fiscal year 2027 and tells the city manager to terminate the contract within 30 days, according to KSHB. Public Works crews bagged the cameras the next day.

Residents had pushed for it. A petition against the cameras gathered more than 1,000 signatures, organizers said, after people raised concerns at a September town hall.