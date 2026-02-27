Misunderstood Voice Command Causes Crash In China - Emergency OTA Issued

A nighttime highway crash involving a Lynk & Co Z20 has pushed the brand to quickly revise its voice-control logic, highlighting how cockpit software has become safety-critical in China’s EV market. Chinese media reported that a Z20 driver on a highway at night unintentionally turned off the headlights via a voice command, causing the vehicle to hit a guardrail, according to Sohu.

A video circulating online shows the driver attempting to switch off an interior light via voice control; instead, the main exterior lights went dark. The driver then repeatedly tried to use voice commands to restore lighting, but the system responded that the operation could not be completed before the collision.