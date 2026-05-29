Mitsubishi To Enter The Midsized Pickup Market In the US With New Truck

Mitsubishi is getting back into the U.S. pickup truck business, and this time, it is reportedly doing it with Nissan’s help.

According to Automotive News, Mitsubishi will enter the U.S. midsize pickup segment with a new truck sourced from Nissan. The truck is expected to be built at a Nissan factory in the United States, giving Mitsubishi a way back into one of the hottest truck segments without having to create an all-new U.S. manufacturing footprint from scratch.

The midsize pickup space is no longer some sleepy corner of the truck market. The Toyota Tacoma is still the big dog. The Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Ford Ranger, and Nissan Frontier are all fighting for space, while Honda has just paused its Ridgeline, and Jeep is promising more options outside of its Gladiator.