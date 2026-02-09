More Affordable Subaru WRX Sales Jump 191% In August - Does This Prove That Shoppers Have Their Limits When Buying Sporty Car?

The Japanese brand known for making all-wheel-drive boxer vehicles had a pretty good August in the United States market. Subaru of America sales totaled 62,028 units, up 1.3 percent from the same month last year. Digging into the numbers, the story becomes considerably more interesting.

Scooby claims August was the best sales month of the year for four nameplates (Ascent, Crosstrek, Outback, WRX). Forester posted a particularly strong 17.8 percent increase in August 2026, but at the same time, year-to-date Subaru of America deliveries remain down 3 percent.