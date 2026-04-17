Mustang GTD Steals Corvette's Lunch Money At Nurburgring Again

The Mustang GTD became the fastest American production car at the Nürburgring in 2024, lapping the challenging German track in 6 minutes and 57.685 seconds. It beat the Dodge Viper ACR by 4.3 seconds, becoming the first car from the States to run a sub-seven-minute lap. Not content with the result, Ford returned to the Green Hell last year to shave off over five seconds, completing the course in 6 minutes and 52.072 seconds. But not long after, Chevrolet crashed Ford’s party, stealing the spotlight with the ZR1 and ZR1X, both quicker than the ultimate ’Stang. While the Corvette ZR1 crossed the finish line in 6 minutes and 50.763 seconds, the ZR1X was clocked at 6 minutes and 49.275 seconds. Upon hearing the news, Ford suggested it would have its revenge, with CEO Jim Farley telling the Corvette team it’s “game on.”



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