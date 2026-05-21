NAME A Premium Vehicle There Is LESS INTEREST In Than The Upcoming All Electric Ferrari. You CAN’T

Congratulations, Ferrari. After decades of producing the automotive equivalent of rock stars—screaming V12s that sound like gods having an argument—you’ve decided the future is a hushed, battery-powered Prius for billionaires. The all-electric Ferrari (rumored to be called something painfully Italian like the “Purosangue Elettrico” or “Futura Silence”) is coming, and the collective response from the entire car world has been a golf clap so weak it might as well be silence itself.



This is the automotive equivalent of Bob Dylan going electric at Newport, except everyone already knows how this ends: half the audience boos, the other half pretends to like it out of peer pressure, and the legend quietly dies in the corner.



Why Absolutely Nobody Wants This Thing



Ferrari buyers aren’t normal people. They’re not range-anxiety accountants looking for tax credits. They’re the kind of psychopaths who drop $500k+ on a car specifically because it sounds like a wounded lion being chased by fighter jets. The entire brand is built on theater: the exhaust note, the drama, the way it makes pedestrians flinch. Take away the engine and you’re left with a very expensive iPad on wheels that whispers “scusi” as it ghosts past.



Enthusiasts have been very clear: “We’ll take the SF90 hybrid because it still has a screaming V8, but a full EV? Hard pass.” The waiting lists for current combustion Ferraris are measured in years. The waiting list for the electric one will be measured in “my assistant will call you back… maybe.”



Rich guys want to flex. There is zero flex in a silent supercar. Your neighbors won’t even know you’re home. What are you supposed to do—roll down the window and play engine noises from the speakers like a broke college kid with subwoofers? Pathetic.



The Flop Numbers Don’t Lie (Because They Haven’t Happened Yet)



Analysts are already sharpening their knives. Ferrari’s entire mystique is rarity and emotion. Electric cars are about efficiency and virtue-signaling—two things that make zero sense when you’re charging $750,000 for something that’ll be outdated the second Lucid or Rimac drops a faster motor. By the time this thing actually ships (probably 2027-2028 at this rate), the EV hype will have cooled faster than a dead battery in winter.



Lamborghini is still proudly resisting full electrification for their flagships. Porsche’s Taycan exists and is… fine. But nobody is canceling their 12-cylinder order to get a silent Ferrari. The people who buy Ferraris want to be heard arriving. They want the theater. They want the mechanical opera. A silent Ferrari is like a mime doing stand-up comedy: technically impressive, but why?



Even the die-hard brand loyalists are skeptical. Forums are full of comments like “I’ll buy one when they make a V12 version of it,” which is the automotive version of “I’ll respect you in the morning.”



Ferrari’s Midlife Crisis



This feels like the ultimate rich-person cope. Ferrari looked at Tesla’s market cap, got scared of emissions regulations, and decided to betray everything that made them special. The company that once said “we will never make an SUV” now makes the Purosangue. The company that worshipped naturally aspirated engines is now chasing electrons.



The result? A car that costs a kidney and a half, goes fast in a clinical way, and sounds like absolutely nothing. A mechanical ghost. The automotive equivalent of decaf espresso.



Mark my words: the all-electric Ferrari will be the biggest prestige flop since the Bugatti Veyron’s “we’re making an SUV” moment. It’ll sell to exactly three categories of buyer:



Tech bros who want to own the first one for clout

Chinese speculators who’ll flip it immediately

Ferrari’s own executives who have to pretend they like it

Everyone else will be at the dealer ordering another 296 GTB or 12Cilindri, happily paying a premium to keep the glorious, filthy, wonderful internal combustion alive.



Ferrari, if you’re reading this: we loved you for what you were. Loud. Angry. Italian. Stop trying to save the planet and just keep making beautiful mechanical monsters. The all-electric Ferrari isn’t a bold step into the future.



It’s a very expensive funeral.















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