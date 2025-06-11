NAME AND SHAME! What Was Your FAVORITE DATSUN And Your Most HATED. Only One Rule, It CAN’T BE The Z.

Datsun's journey began in 1914 when the Kaishinsha Motor Car Works in Japan produced its first vehicle, the DAT, named after founders Kenjiro Den, Rokuro Aoyama, and Meitaro Takeuchi. The acronym "DAT" also evoked "durable, attractive, trustworthy." By 1931, the company introduced the Datson ("son of DAT"), later renamed Datsun in 1933 to avoid connotations of "loss" in Japanese. Under Nissan Motor Co. (formed in 1934), Datsun became the export brand, symbolizing affordable, reliable engineering.



Post-World War II, Datsun rebuilt Japan's auto industry. The 1950s saw compact sedans like the Datsun 110 and 210, which entered the U.S. market in 1958—the first Japanese cars sold there. These fuel-efficient models appealed during the oil crises, outselling European rivals. The 1960s brought innovation: the Datsun Bluebird (510 series) dominated rallies with its independent suspension and overhead-cam engine, proving Japanese cars could handle performance. The Fairlady roadsters, starting with the 1500 in 1961, offered open-top thrills at budget prices, influencing sports car design.



The 1970s solidified Datsun's reputation for practicality. The Sunny (B110/B210) became a global bestseller, with its boxy efficiency and the iconic "Cherry" variant in Europe. Pickup trucks like the 520 and 620 series revolutionized the compact truck segment in America, hauling loads while sipping gas. Datsun's motorsport prowess shone in the Safari Rally, where the 240Z's cousins, the Bluebird and Violet, claimed victories, showcasing durability in extreme conditions.



By the early 1980s, Datsun phased out in favor of the Nissan badge, but its legacy endured in over 20 million vehicles sold worldwide. It democratized driving, blending Japanese precision with accessible fun—from the plucky microlike the 1970s Cherry F-II to the versatile Patrol SUV precursors.



