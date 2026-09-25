NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Retires From Public Life Due To Racing Induced Brain Disease

Whether you’ve enjoyed NASCAR for a long time or a little bit—heck, even if you’ve only watched Disney Pixar’s Cars—you know Darrell Waltrip. He was a decorated driver who later coined the iconic “Boogity! Boogity! Boogity!” catchphrase that rang throughout America’s homes for nearly two decades, thanks to his constant presence in the Fox Sports broadcast booth. Waltrip has accomplished a lot in his career, although that’s only part of what makes this week’s announcement so hard to hear: He’s stepping away from public life due to a progressive brain disease. Waltrip and his family explained in a statement that he “has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)—likely from injuries incurred during his racing career.” Speaking of which, he raced from 1972 until 2000, during what many call stock car racing’s heyday. He surely had his fair share of crashes during that time on his way to three NASCAR Cup championships.



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