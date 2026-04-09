NBA Player Takes On Police In High Speed Chase But Doesn't Get Away

It would seem that Memphis Grizzlies players just can’t stay out of trouble these days. And no, it wasn’t Ja Morant driving that ZR1, although that was probably your first thought, right? This begs the question, are the Grizzlies the new “Early 2000s Trailblazers”? Let me put that to rest right now – no, they are not. Because in order to mirror what that team did off the court, they would also need to mirror their accomplishments on the court, and that Trailblazers team was a perennial playoff contender with stars such as Rasheed Wallace, Zach Randolph, Bonzi Wells, Damon Stoudamire and Ruben Patterson. Oh, and Scottie Pippen was also on the roster. They were loaded.



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