NTSB Blames Fatal Crash On Ford's BlueCruise System - Now Wants Federal Oversight Of Self Driving Features

Agent009 submitted on 4/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:43:47 AM

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The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending standardized performance requirements for automated vehicle technologies after determining that an "overreliance" of these systems contributed to two fatal crashes.
 
We recently covered the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) making some broad claims about how added driver assistance features meant improved safety. The NTSB seems to be indicating the opposite, citing two fatal crashes that involved Ford’s BlueCruise system.
 


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NTSB Blames Fatal Crash On Ford's BlueCruise System - Now Wants Federal Oversight Of Self Driving Features

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