NYC Police To Track Fleeing Cars With GPS Enabled Darts

One of the most common spy movie tropes is the protagonist's ability to tag a suspect with a discreet tracking dart from afar. That way, they can covertly track the baddies wherever they go. Well, it's no longer a spy movie trick—it's reality, as police departments have begun tagging fleeing vehicles with GPS trackers, eliminating the need for high-speed pursuit. Old Westbury Police Department in New York is using vehicle-mounted launchers that fire foam projectiles with a heat-activated sticky glue at fleeing vehicles in a car chase. The projectiles have wireless GPS tracking systems built into them, which allow police to track the car's whereabouts. The launchers and darts are made by StarChase, who also leases out handheld units to the NYPD, among other departments. The idea is to eliminate car chases, which are dangerous and often put the public at risk.



