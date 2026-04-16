New Aston Martin Vantage RS Has One Exhaust Pipe Per Cylinder

Aston Martin is not yet ready to pull the plug on the current Vantage and replace it with a new one, even if it has been in production since 2018. However, the “baby” model has been facelifted in 2024, and that likely means that it will stick around for a few more years. If we were to guess why the company hasn’t started testing the successor to the Vantage, then we’d say that it is due to the finances. You see, developing a brand-new model costs a heck of a lot of money, and with the current market situations, we reckon that Aston Martin is weighing in its options. Thus, until the time comes, the “baby” Aston will remain a thing, though that does not mean that the lineup is not being enhanced.



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