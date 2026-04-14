New Bentley Bentayga Due In 2028 As A Performance PHEV

Agent009 submitted on 4/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:15:27 AM

Views : 184 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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The next Bentayga SUV will arrive in 2028 as the flag-bearer for a new wave of Bentley plug-in hybrids following a major rethink of its EV strategy.
 
The Crewe manufacturer has scrapped plans to launch five new EVs by 2030, including an electric successor to the Bentayga. Instead, Bentley will invest in a new generation of PHEV-powered models.
 
The dramatic revamp to Bentley's product strategy is a result of the decision by sibling brand Porsche to delay a new electric platform it was developing in response to the slowing uptake of premium EVs.


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New Bentley Bentayga Due In 2028 As A Performance PHEV

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