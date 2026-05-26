New Car Buyers Are Increasingly Looking For Sedans, Not Their Parents SUV

No generation wants to drive what its parents drove. It feels like it has taken forever for that to start this time around, but a new report says that it's on the way. Buyers across the board, but especially younger buyers, have rediscovered the sedan and they're more interested in cars than they are trucks or SUVs. First it was the sedan, then it was the station wagon. Chrysler's minivans changed the game in the 1980s, and the Ford Explorer pushed the entire US into SUVs starting in the late 1990s and SUVs and crossovers have ruled the market ever since.



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