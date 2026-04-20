New Nissan Xterra To Undercut Bronco With Starting Price Of Under $40,000

Nissan recently confirmed the long-anticipated return of the Xterra, previewing the rugged SUV with a single brief teaser video last week. While many questions remain about the new model, Nissan has revealed it will be surprisingly affordable, positioning it to establish itself as a proper rival to the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.

Shortly after Nissan said the Xterra would be revived, Nissan Americas chief executive Christian Meunier revealed to journalists that prices would start at under $40,000. As Meunier noted, “We’re at a time when the average transaction price in the US is $48,000, and it’s non-sustainable…[Nissan is] going to bring an Xterra below $40,000.”