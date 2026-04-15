New Rolls Royce Nightingale Will Only Set You Back $9.5 Million

Agent009 submitted on 4/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:05 AM

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While several automakers quietly scale back their EV projects, Rolls-Royce is doing the opposite, and doing it in typical fashion. The Project Nightingale arrives as an exclusive two-door convertible, marking the first entry in the company’s Coachbuild Collection with bespoke styling and a strictly limited run of 100 units
 
With a length of 5.76 meters (226.8 inches), the Nightingale closely mirrors the Phantom sedan in sheer presence. It adopts a raked windscreen, a two-seat cabin, a long, tapering tail, and a set of 24-inch directional wheels styled to echo yacht propellers.
 


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New Rolls Royce Nightingale Will Only Set You Back $9.5 Million

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