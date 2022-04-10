New Scout Electric May NOT Use Volkwagen EV Platform

The Scout name is coming back on a new off-roader, and one enthusiast has reported that the upcoming vehicle will be getting its very own platform. The news comes from Jeff Bade, a long-time fan of the International Harvester Scout, first brought to market back in the 1960s. Posting to the Friends of the Binder Planet enthusiast group on Facebook, Bade claims to have met with members of the Scout Motors team with a "small group" of others. According to Bade, the meeting involved discussion of the new company's aims to develop an electric Scout offroader and the group were shown some early Scout prototypes. The assembled group were also invited to ask questions and shared their wants and desires regarding the new vehicle.



