New Self Propelled Electric Trailer Will Ease Range Anxiety For EV Truck Owners

Towable generators are great for job sites where there is no access to electricity. However, they’re noisy, they emit nasty fumes into the air, and they usually take up the whole trailer, which means a second vehicle and a second trailer are needed if the workers have to haul a lot of stuff. Now, though, Lightship, the company that brought us the self-propelled AE.1 RV trailer, wants to fix all of these problems with a new electric trailer. Dubbed the PowerSled, it’s based on the same underpinnings as the futuristic AE.1 travel RV, including the TrekDrive electric motor that aids during towing, but packs a huge battery that can power a jobsite or remote emergency response situation for days.



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