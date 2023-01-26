New Study Claims Electric Vehicles Now Cost More to Fill Up Than Gas Counterparts

A Michigan-based think tank has claimed that it now costs less to drive an internal combustion vehicle 100 miles than to charge up a comparably all-electric vehicle using home charging. Though this claim comes with a few caveats, starting with acknowledging that this only applies to “midpriced” vehicles based on the national average for fuel and electricity rates.

 

"The run-up in gas prices made EVs look like a bargain during much of 2021 and 2022," the Anderson Economic Group’s Patrick Anderson told Automotive News in a recent interview. "With electric prices going up and gas prices declining, drivers of traditional ICE vehicles saved a little bit of money in the last quarter of 2022."



