Next Gen Lexus LC And Toyota Supra Models May Share Common Platform

Lexus coupes have been quietly stepping back for some time. The RC and RC F wrapped up production in late 2025, and the LC 500 is set to finish after the 2026 model year, with production likely ending by August 2026.

That shift leaves Lexus looking like an SUV brand at first glance. Grand tourers were always a niche, and the LC’s sales numbers showed it. The LC was more of a statement piece than a volume seller, an elegant V8 flagship that stuck around while the rest of the lineup moved toward hybrids and EVs.