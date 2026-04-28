Next Gen Porsche 911 GT3 May Go Turbo

Naturally aspirated engines are a dying breed in Europe, and it’s not necessarily because that’s what automakers wanted. The EU’s ongoing push for vehicles that consume less fuel and emit fewer CO2 emissions has directly affected the availability of production models powered by NA engines. Only a handful of cars still skip forced induction, and with stricter legislation looming, the list could get even shorter. We’re not just talking about the impending arrival of the Euro 7 standard. Automakers active in Europe will have to slash their fleet emissions by 90 percent by 2035 compared with 2021 levels. An intermediate target will take effect in 2030, when car companies must cut fleet emissions by 55 percent versus 2021 levels. Should the target be exceeded, companies will be allowed to offset it in another year if the requirement is met over the 2030-2032 interval.



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