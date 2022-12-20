Next Generation Audi Q5 Interior Surprises With Bargain Basement Looks

It’s been a while since we last heard anything about the next-generation Q5, but the premium compact crossover from Audi is still being tested, and we now have some images of the interior to show you.



Truth be told, the overall layout isn’t that surprising at all, as there are similarities to other modern vehicles made by the Ingolstadt company. Taking center stage on the dual-layer dashboard is a large central screen for the infotainment system, and it is a touchscreen unit judging by the fingerprints left on it by the driver.





