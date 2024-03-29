Nissan Boss Confirms Next Generation GT-R And Z Are In The Works

Enthusiasts can tuck themselves into bed tonight knowing Nissan’s iconic sports cars will live to see another generation.

At the 2024 New York auto show, Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer for Nissan North America, Ponz Pandikuthira, told Motor Authority the GT-R and Z nameplates won’t die, though they might take time to be reinvented.

Senior Vice President of Nissan Alfonso Albaisa went further by laying out a vision for Motor Authority of what the next GT-R and Z might look like.