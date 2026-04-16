Nissan Boss Wants Cool Cars To Be In The Every Day Mix

It is time for another nameplate from Nissan’s defunct portfolio to step under the spotlight: the Silvia.

The model is on the wishlist of Richard Candler, who is the brand’s global corporate product strategy, and he recently told TheDrive that they “are really deeply looking at the sports lineup again,” stating that “we all want to do some cool cars.”

Candler remembered his first car, which was a Nissan Silvia, and said that “I’d love to bring back that nameplate. I do think it’s really valuable.” The exec added that “with Z and Skyline, we start to bring back a good lineup. I think there’s still space for Silvia, and we’d like to.” However, finding “the right positioning” is the key factor here. Well, this and “price accessibility,” emphasizing that “sports cars are the core of what we are as a company.”