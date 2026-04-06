Nissan Claims Cheap Cars Built In America Won't Work

Nissan is warning that tariffs on Mexican-built vehicles could soon push prices higher for some of its most affordable models in the States. The automaker says that if it is forced to shift production to the US, costs will rise and those increases will likely be passed on to buyers. The company currently produces popular models like the Sentra and Kicks in Mexico, where lower labor costs help keep prices within reach. The Sentra starts at $22,600, while the Kicks begins at $22,430. According to Nissan officials, tariffs on these models add roughly $2,500 to $3,000 per vehicle. Cars built in Mexico accounted for more than one-third of Nissan’s US sales volume last year.



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