Nissan Considering A Rebirth Of The Iconic Xterra SUV

Off-road focused SUVs are a hot commodity, but Nissan has been watching from the sidelines. While the company does offer a slightly more rugged Pathfinder Rock Creek, it doesn’t hold a candle to its body-on-frame predecessor or the old Xterra.

The latter model is back in the news as Ponz Pandikuthira, Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer for Nissan Americas, recently hinted at a possible revival. Speaking to Autoblog, Pandikuthira said a new Xterra is being “very actively considered.”