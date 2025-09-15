Nissan GT-R EV To Get Over 1,000 HP In Attempt To Lead The Brand Back From The Brink

Nissan is heading into its own electric revolution with several key models turning to EV power in the coming years – one of those being the iconic GT-R. The next-generation of Nissan GT-R will coincide with the revitalisation of the brand’s sporty sub-brand Nismo, which has already been seen in the shape of the new Ariya Nismo, Patrol Nismo and Z Nismo, with a Micra Nismo hot hatch variant expected in the future. Nissan gave us a glimpse of the next-generation GT-R with the Hyper Force Concept back in 2023, but Xavier Tesson, Product Planner for Nissan Europe recently told Auto Express that: “GT-R is the toughest product in the line-up. It’s not just about a sports car – GT-R is about bringing something different and this is what we’re working on. Do we really want to bring technology that already exists? That’s where the whole effort is concentrated, where do we find the edge?”



