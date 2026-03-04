Nissan GT-R To Debut By 2030 With Hybrid V6 Powertrain

Produced between December 2007 and August 2025, the R35 Nissan GT-R is a tremendous machine that wowed everyone on its debut. Its next iteration won't be as big of a wowzer, though, because Nissan apparently plans an evolution of the VR38DETT with a degree of electrical assistance for good measure.

At the 2026 New York International Auto Show, none other than Ponz Pandikuthira made it clear that a completely new chassis will be developed for the R36. Speaking to The Drive, the chief planning officer for Nissan's North American subsidiary also specified a mostly new powertrain.