Nissan GT-R To Debut By 2030 With Hybrid V6 Powertrain

Agent009 submitted on 4/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:52:28 AM

Views : 4,672 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Produced between December 2007 and August 2025, the R35 Nissan GT-R is a tremendous machine that wowed everyone on its debut. Its next iteration won't be as big of a wowzer, though, because Nissan apparently plans an evolution of the VR38DETT with a degree of electrical assistance for good measure.
   
At the 2026 New York International Auto Show, none other than Ponz Pandikuthira made it clear that a completely new chassis will be developed for the R36. Speaking to The Drive, the chief planning officer for Nissan's North American subsidiary also specified a mostly new powertrain.


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Nissan GT-R To Debut By 2030 With Hybrid V6 Powertrain

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