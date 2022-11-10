Nissan Inroduces Low Cost Pay As You Go Lease To Encourage Ownership And Discourage Driving

Nissan Motor Acceptance Co. launched a lease program today called SignatureFLEX that has customers start with 5,000 miles per year and add more as needed throughout the life of their contract.

The flexible lease is available on the Rogue and Rogue Sport crossovers and the Pathfinder SUV. Nissan Motor Acceptance expects to offer SignatureFLEX on additional models early next year.

The work-from-home trend, combined with rising gas prices, puts an extra strain on consumers having to guess their driving needs for the next three years at the start of a lease.