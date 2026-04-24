Nissan May Hold Off On The GT-R In The US Because They Don't Trust The Democrats

Godzilla is coming. The Nissan GT-R isn’t dead, it’s resting, but there are people already hard at work to wake it from its slumber. Turns out, there are headwinds and it’s not from within the automaker.

In Yokohama, Japan, on the latest episode of The Drivecast Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer for Nissan North America, Ponz Pandikuthira, exclusively told The Drive that the uncertainty in today’s U.S. political arena is slowing down the development of the next-generation GT-R.

Listen to the entire conversation starting at the moment Pandikuthira divulges that it’s political issues that are causing uncertainty with the path forward for next GT-R below.