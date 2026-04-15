Nissan New Xterra Is Serious About Off Roading With 35 Inch Tires

What a week for Nissan Xterra fans. The brand’s faithful loyalists seem to be in for a reward when the iconic nameplate returns in 2028.

On Wednesday in Yokohama, Japan, Chairman Nissan Americas Christian Meunier confirmed that the upcoming Xterra will be provisioned for up to 35-inch tires from the factory, and “probably 37 or more in aftermarket.”

Nissan North America Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer Ponz Pandikuthira followed Meunier’s comments about tire sizes by saying, “The car will be a canvas, right? So we will make it adaptable that very easily the aftermarket could do things like lift kits and to make bigger wheels and tires, fender flares, etc.”