Nissan Reveals New GT-R And Skyline Models Are On The Way

Bringing back Nissan’s GT-R supercar is a no-brainer, along with the Skyline performance sedan that sired it for generations, Nissan’s CEO has declared.

The new Nissan Vision strategy lists ‘heartbeat models’ as one of its core vehicle types. So Auto Express asked Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa if the GT-R would return to make hearts beat as fast as the iconic R35 supercoupe, which in outgoing 562bhp T-Spec guise demolishes 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds.

He described making a new GT-R as an “easy” decision. “Is it a priority?” he continued. “Of course, it’s one of the strongest brands in our portfolio. It’s not only a car, it’s a symbol of many things inside and outside the company. There definitely needs to be a new GT-R: it will come.”